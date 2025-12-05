AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Cody’s new duet, Miranda’s (non-velvet) rodeo and more

todayDecember 5, 2025

Ever since Brandon Lake released his song “When a Cowboy Prays,” fans have urged him to record a version  of it with Cody Johnson. Now it’s finally happening: Cody shared a photo Thursday on his Instagram Story showing himself in the studio, the song’s lyrics on a music stand and a section of lines marked off with his name beside them.

Miranda Lambert is among the performers for the 2026 Music City Rodeo, which will take place in Nashville from May 28-30. Each night closes with a concert: Miranda will perform on May 28, Charley Crockett on May 29, and Jon Pardi will close out the event on May 30.

The 25th anniversary of the now-iconic O Brother, Where Are Thou? soundtrack will be celebrated at the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 28, featuring yet-to-be announced artists from the original album. A new vinyl edition will also be released on Feb. 20. O Brother, which was named album of the year at the Grammys, CMAs and ACMs, reached #1 on the Billboard 200 and has sold more than 8 million copies. Featuring Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch, The Whites and the late Ralph Stanley, the soundtrack of the George Clooney film has been credited with sparking a roots music revival in the U.S.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

