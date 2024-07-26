AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Collabs from Eli Winders + Vincent Mason, The Castellows + Wyatt Flores

todayJuly 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Eli Winders and Vincent Mason have teamed on a twangy and breezy tune, “Famous for a Heartbreak.” “This was the first song [Vincent and I] wrote together along with our friend Aaron Armstrong. We wrote ‘Famous for a Heartache’ on July 26, 2023 and, totally unintentionally, are putting it out exactly a year later. Looking back at our texts from that day, we all knew this song was special and we are all ecstatic to be putting it out,” shares Eli. Vincent adds, “Eli has been a good friend of mine since he moved to Nashville. … I love this song and I’m excited it’s out in the world.”

Russell Dickerson recently performed his new single, “Bones,” on GMA3. If you missed it, you can watch it now at goodmorningamerica.com.

The Castellows and Wyatt Flores are celebrating “Sober Sundays” in their new collab. “This song has since become one of our favorites!” shares The Castellows’ Eleanor, Lily and Powell. “It’s been such an honor working with you Wyatt! We hope y’all all love this song as much as we do.” Wyatt adds, “This song means so much to me and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work with the girls. I hope you love this song as much as I do!”

“In Color” singer Jamey Johnson has released two new tracks, “What a View” and “Trudy,” with Randy Houser. You can listen to them now on digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%