Nashville Notes: Craig Campbell’s rerecording a song + Tyler Rich teases new track

Craig Campbell has shared that he’s recording “Me Missing You,” a track from his 2016 project, See You Try. You can hear Craig share the backstory behind his decision to rerecord now via his video on social platform X.

Tyler Rich hopped on Instagram to tease another new song, “What Do I Know.” “I told you a lottt more music is coming, and a lot of different sides of me as an artist. I think we just might need to throw this on the album we’re putting together,” he captioned his post.

“Take a Back Road” hitmaker Rodney Atkins will drop his new song, “Marry Me Again,” on Jan. 24. While you wait, you can check out a snippet on Rodney’s latest X post.