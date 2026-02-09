Nashville notes: Craig Morgan returns to Ryman + Cross Canadian Ragweed books Red Rocks

Craig Morgan returns to headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 7, after first playing the historic venue in 2022 with special appearances by Jelly Roll and Trace Adkins. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Ian Munsick is adding 10 new dates to his Eagle Flies Free Tour, on the heels of releasing his new video for “Geronimo.” Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Cross Canadian Ragweed will headline Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the first time on July 24. Presales start Thursday, before tickets open to the public Friday.