Nashville Notes: Craig Morgan’s ‘American Soundtrack’ + Boots & Hearts Festival lineup

Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan is set to drop a new EP, American Soundtrack, on Feb. 28. Of the six-track project’s central themes and his beliefs, Craig shares, “I try to celebrate God, family and country in my music and in everything I do. That’s what I have always done and I’ve come to realize it’s my platform. I don’t stress about things as much as I used to. I just try to write, sing, produce and play the best music that we can and go where I think God wants me to be.” You can check out the full track list on Craig’s Instagram.

Mason Ramsey has shared on social platform X that he’s releasing a new song, “Live Lonely,” on Feb. 7.

The full lineup for Canada’s Boots & Hearts Festival has been announced, and it includes Bailey Zimmerman, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Chase Rice, HARDY, Dylan Marlowe, Koe Wetzel, The Band Perry, Mackenzie Carpenter and Austin Snell. For tickets and more information, visit bootsandhearts.com.