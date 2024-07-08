AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Devin Dawson welcomes first child + Miranda Lambert’s new show

todayJuly 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD

“All on Me” hitmaker Devin Dawson has welcomed his first child, Iris Evelaine Durrett, who arrived July 4 “as the fireworks lit up the Nashville sky.” “8lbs on the dot and 20in long. Momma and baby are both doing well and to say I’m so proud of both is an understatement. We are tired and happy and finding a rhythm and just so in awe,” Devin shares on Instagram alongside photos of his newborn and wife, Leah.

Miranda Lambert has announced a new show at Thackerville, Oklahoma’s WinStar World Casino and Resort on Dec. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at winstar.com.

Terri Clark has enlisted up-and-comer Jenna LaMaster as opener for her Aug. 29 debut headlining show at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium. You can grab tickets now at axs.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%