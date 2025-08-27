AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dierks Bentley’s ‘GMA’ tunes + Dolly’s harvest celebration

todayAugust 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Dierks Bentley performed his 2007 hit “Free and Easy” and the Broken Branches track “Jesus Loves Me” as part of Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series on Wednesday.

Priscilla Block made her Today show debut Wednesday, performing “You’re Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)” from her new album, Things You Didn’t See, which drops Oct. 10.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, featuring its Great Pumpkin LumiNights with 12,000 carved pumpkins throughout the park, starts Sept. 12 and runs through Oct. 27. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%