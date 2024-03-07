AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dillon Carmichael wants you in his video + Chris Young’s song teaser

todayMarch 7, 2024

Dillon Carmichael‘s new track, “I’d Call Grandpa,” drops April 5, and he wants you in its music video. “Text photos of your grandpa, whether it’s a throwback, family photo, or selfie for a chance to be featured,” Dillon writes on X, formerly known as Twitter. More information can be found in his X post.

Chris Young‘s dropped a preview clip of his romantic new song, “What She Sees in Me.” You can hear it now on X and presave it ahead of its arrival on Friday.

Blake Shelton has shared a video of him and Gwen Stefani singing their latest duet, “Purple Irises,” onstage on his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour. It’s available to watch now on X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

