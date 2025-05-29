AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s ‘Hee Haw’ jumpsuit + Shenandoah’s Trading Post

todayMay 29, 2025

The bedazzled bell-bottomed jumpsuit Dolly Parton wore on a 1975 episode of Hee Haw is part of Julien’s Music Icons auction Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, at Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. You can find out more at JuliensAuctions.com.

If you’re hoping to see Luke Combs‘ exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, time is running out. The Man I Am, which opened last July, is set to close June 29.

Legendary country band Shenandoah will host The Cumberland Road Trading Post June 5-8 at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. Featuring merch and meet-and-greets with artists like John Berry, Lewis Brice and Allie Colleen, it’s named for the group’s 1989 hit “The Church on Cumberland Road.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

