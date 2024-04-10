AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s new children’s book, Terri Clark’s Greatest Hits LP + Ryman show

todayApril 10, 2024

Dolly Parton has teamed up with Penguin Young Readers to publish Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, arriving October 1. The picture book is a standalone sequel to 2023’s Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big. “I always love celebrating Christmas with my family and of course my god-dog Billy. Since he’s a big star now, he deserves his own holiday special,” Dolly shares in a press statement. Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas is available for preorder now.

Terri Clark has announced her first-ever headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, August 29, and the May 31 arrival of her Greatest Hits vinyl. Tickets for the Ryman show go on sale Friday, April 12, at axs.com. While you wait, you can preorder signed copies of Terri’s Greatest Hits LP now at UMG Nashville’s store.

LOCASH will drop their new single, “Hometown Home,” on April 19 and they’re giving one lucky fan a chance to win a Zoom chat with them. All you have to do is presave the track and you’ll be entered to win.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

