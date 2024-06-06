AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dolly Wines + Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Iris” cover

todayJune 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Dolly Parton took to the CMA Close Up Stage in Nashville for a sit-down interview about her career and upcoming projects, including her cookbook, Broadway musical and family album. You can watch the full conversation now at talkshop.live. Additionally, Dolly’s newly launched Dolly Wines can be preordered at dollywines.com.

Darius Rucker has teamed with acclaimed winemaker Chris Radomski to join wine brand AS ONE CRU. “To me, a great wine is about the moments you create with the people you love. I’ve had the same musical family – the same crew – for almost 30 years, so the spirit of AS ONE CRU is something I’ve been living for a long time. And it really doesn’t hurt that the wine is absolutely delicious!” says Darius. “As a kid from Charleston, I’ve been lucky to live out my dreams of making music that so many people have created memories over. AS ONE CRU is another way I can share what I love with the world. I can’t wait for you to experience the wines!” For more information, head to asonecruwines.com.

Mitchell Tenpenny‘s cover of the Goo Goo Dolls‘ “Iris” arrives Friday and is available for presave now. While you wait, head to Mitchell’s social platform X to find out what the iconic song means to him.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%