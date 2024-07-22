AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dolly’s cookbook + Randy Rogers Band’s ‘Rollercoaster’

todayJuly 22, 2024

A special cover edition of Dolly Parton‘s forthcoming cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin’, is available for preorder now exclusively at Walmart. The book, which Dolly wrote with her sister Rachel, arrives Sept. 17.

Big Loud’s Charles Wesley Godwin will perform the title track from his latest studio album, Family Ties, Monday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In addition to his headlining treks, Charles has been on the road opening for Luke Combs on his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.

Randy Rogers Band‘s 2004 album, Rollercoaster, will be released as a 20th anniversary special on Aug. 23. “20 years. They say, ‘don’t blink.’ Yet, that’s exactly how this feels,” frontman Randy Rogers shares. “We all feel so lucky to still be standing up on that stage playing these songs. What a ride. Cheers to you Rollercoaster!” You can preorder the 20th anniversary vinyl now at Randy Rogers Band’s merch store.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

