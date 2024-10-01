AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dolly’s new Christmas book + Kat Luna’s solo debut

todayOctober 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Dolly Parton has released Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, the standalone sequel to 2023’s Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big. “I always love celebrating Christmas with my family and of course my god-dog Billy,” shares Dolly. “Since he’s a big star now, he deserves his own holiday special! Using my ‘Comin’ Home for Christmas’ lyrics, I wanted to tell a story about the importance of family and friends, especially during the holidays.” You can purchase your copy now at penguinrandomhouse.com.

Kat Luna, previously one-half of the now-defunct duo Kat & Alex, is dropping her debut solo track, “That Girl,” on Friday, and you can presave it now. “This song is about choosing yourself, not settling for less than what you deserve, and leaving that chapter behind you,” says Kat, who, alongside her ex-husband, Alex Garrido, announced their divorce in 2023. A preview clip of “That Girl” is also up on Kat’s Instagram.

Luke Bryan will perform a song from his new album, Mind Of A Country Boy, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. You can tune in at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%