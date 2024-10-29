AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Dolly’s new jewelry + Jon Pardi’s plans Down Under

todayOctober 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Dolly Parton is teaming up with jewelry brand Kendra Scott for a special release to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her album Love Is Like A Butterfly. You can check out the announcement on Kendra Scott’s social platform X.

Jon Pardi has announced he’ll be playing two shows in Australia in 2025. They’re slated for March 19 and March 20 in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. If you’ll be Down Under and want to grab tickets, they’ll become available Friday at Jon’s website.

“Buy My Own Drinks” trio Runaway June will release two holiday tracks, “Mary, Did You Know” and “Santa, Send Your Reindeer,” on Nov. 1. Both songs are available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%