AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ + Zach Top’s “Sounds Like the Radio”

todayJanuary 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Drake Milligan performed his new song, “Don’t Leave Me Loving You,” on AGT: Fantasy League. The track is the first preview of Drake’s forthcoming EP, Jukebox Songs, dropping February 16.

Up-and-comer and Leo33 flagship artist Zach Top is now at country radio with his debut single, “Sounds Like the Radio.” The track’s the lead single from Zach’s upcoming debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which is slated to arrive April 5.

Chris Lane has shared an acoustic performance video of his new single, “Find Another Bar.” You can watch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%