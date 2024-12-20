Nashville Notes: Drake Milligan’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ + Ryan Larkins’ surprise Gospel Takes

Drake Milligan‘s saddled-up, holiday style. The America’s Got Talent alum covered George Strait‘s “Christmas Cookies” and Elvis Presley‘s “Blue Christmas” as part of his Living Room Sessions series, and you can watch the performance videos now on YouTube.

Ryan Larkins has surprised-dropped a new album, The Gospel Takes. Spanning 10 tracks, the project features Ryan’s acoustic covers of gospel classics including “Victory in Jesus,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “Old Rugged Cross.”

Carly Pearce hosted a girls’ night on Thursday for her friends, and on the invite-list were fellow country singers Kelsea Ballerini, Tigirlily Gold and Ashley Cooke. “Last night was one of my favorite nights ever. I hosted so many of my favorite gals in this business who need to be reminded that we are freaking DOING IT and that girls can support girls!!!!” Carly captioned her Instagram carousel featuring photos from their get-together. “So proud of everything these bada** babes have accomplished this year and I can’t wait to see what they all do in 2025.”