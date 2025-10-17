AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s ‘Old Flames’ + Sacha’s ‘Grinch’ cover

todayOctober 17, 2025

Drake Milligan plays the Grand Ole Opry Friday night, the same day his new song, “Old Flames, Old Whiskey,” made its debut. It’ll be on his 14-track album, Tumbleweed, which drops Nov. 7.

Jordan Fletcher‘s new EP, The Rest of the Story, is out now, ahead of his opening gig with Eli Young Band in November.

Sacha‘s covering Faith Hill‘s “Where Are You Christmas” from 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, just in time for this year’s holiday. The Canadian artist is set to make her Opry debut Oct. 22, ahead of the vinyl debut of her album Woman in the Mirror on Nov. 28.

Written by: ABC News

