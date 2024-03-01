AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s world tour + Ryan Hurd’s new track

todayMarch 1, 2024

Drake Milligan has announced his Jukebox Songs World Tour. The trek will take him for shows in the U.K. and Europe, as well as the U.S. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Drake’s website.

Ryan Hurd has dropped “Midwest Rock & Roll,” his first independent release since parting ways with Sony Music Nashville. “‘Midwest Rock & Roll’ is the kind of music I’ve wanted to make since I was a kid first learning to write songs back home in Kalamazoo, Michigan,” shares Ryan. “I’m extremely proud of this song and the music I’m creating, and I hope that this next musical chapter hits people right in the heart.”

To celebrate the release of his new single, “Think I’m In Love With You,” Chris Stapleton‘s rolled out new Think I’m In Love With You merch, which includes a crewneck sweatshirt, women’s T-shirt and mug. You can check them out now at Chris’ merch store.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

