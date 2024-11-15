AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Dwight Yoakam’s ‘Brighter Days’ + new tunes from Restless Road and Payton Smith

todayNovember 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Dwight Yoakam has returned with his first album in nine years, Brighter Days. The 14-track project features three covers, including The Carter Family‘s “Keeping On the Sunny Side.”

Rising singer/songwriter Payton Smith has released a new track, “Camouflage Town.” Though he didn’t write it, Payton says its storyline is very much autobiographical. “When I listened to the lyrics of this song, I knew without a doubt this song represented the way I grew up as well as so many others. Lines like ‘might be what you wear to work or church’ or ‘hunting boots ‘tween the cab and the toolbox’ and so many other images painted a small town in the coolest way and I knew I had found that song,” the Louisiana native says.

Country trio Restless Road has dropped “Done It By Now,” their first new release since their 2023 debut album, Last Rodeo. “This song was something we knew we had to record from the moment we heard it. Everyone has had an experience of wishing to find a way to move on from an old love and get rid of the hard memories that come with goodbyes,” the group shares. “We hope our listeners resonate with the idea that if it was easy, ‘we would have done it by now.'”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%