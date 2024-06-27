AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dylan Scott’s “I Owe You One” + Maddie & Tae’s summer T-shirt

todayJune 27, 2024

Dylan Scott‘s dropping a performance video for his new track, “I Owe You One,” on YouTube Friday at 10 a.m. While you wait, check out a preview clip now on Dylan’s social platform X.

Maddie & Tae are celebrating summertime and their new song, “Sad Girl Summer,” with a Sad Girl Summer T-shirt. You can order yours at the duo’s merch store.

Dolly Parton teamed with Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham AFC co-chairman Rob McElhenney to announce all episodes of Welcome to Wrexham are now streaming on Hulu. You can check out the announcement video now on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

