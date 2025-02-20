AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Eli Young Band on Today + Kashus Culpepper’s ‘Talk’

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Eli Young Band appeared on NBC’s Today to perform their new song, “Nothing on the Wild,” before it hits digital platforms Friday. If you missed their performance, you can watch it now at today.com.

Big Loud Records artist Kashus Culpepper will drop a new track, “Talk With Me,” on Feb. 26. While you wait for it, check out a preview clip on Kashus’ Instagram.

BRELAND has announced that his annual Breland & Friends concert is returning this year, and the star-studded lineup will be revealed on Friday. For more information, check out BRELAND’s post on social platform X.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%