Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ella Langley’s Ronnie Milsap date + Charles Kelley’s mystery duet

todayFebruary 5, 2026

Charles Kelley is teasing a new collaborative version of his Songs for a New Moon track “Can’t Be Alone Tonight,” set to drop sometime in February. 

Ella Langley and Vince Gill have joined the Feb. 24 Grand Ole Opry show celebrating the 50th anniversary of Ronnie Milsap‘s addition to the cast. 

The Red Clay Strays will play the new Mustang Stage at Stagecoach, which takes place April 24-26. Hootie & the Blowfish, BigXthaPlug, Counting Crows, Journey, Bush, Treaty Oak Revival, Third Eye Blind and The Wallflowers are also on the bill.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

