Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Elvie Shane’s new album + Bailey Z’s truck giveaway

todayJanuary 8, 2024

Elvie Shane is set to release his sophomore album, DAMASCUS, on April 19. “‘Damascus’ is a record that aims to pick a fight with what holds people down. Normal every day Blue Collar America…my people. These are not all my stories, but they are all stories I believe to be true,” shares Elvie. DAMASCUS is available for preorder now.

Bailey Zimmerman and BZ Motor Sports recently did their first giveaway and gave a fan a brand new truck. “Just wanna say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to everybody that entered into this giveaway… it’s been a dream of mine to do this for a long time and it’s because of y’all that we can,” Bailey shares. You can watch Bailey meeting the giveaway winner and giving him his prize on Instagram.

Mason Ramsey has announced his Falls Into Place headlining tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, after its presale on Tuesday, January 9. Fans can purchase presale tickets with the code “FALLSINTOPLACE.” For more information and a full list of dates, head to Mason’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

