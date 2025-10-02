AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Emmylou Harris’ ‘Spyboy’ returns + Chase McDaniel’s ‘Die Trying’

todayOctober 2, 2025

Emmylou Harris‘ 1998 live album, Spyboy, will be rereleased Nov. 7. The vinyl will include five unreleased songs from the original recording, while the CD adds four tracks. You can preview “Thing About You” now.

You can check out Chase McDaniel‘s new music video for “Die Trying” on YouTube. It’s from the newcomer’s debut album, Lost Ones, and features his dog, Letto.

Chase Rice, Josh Ross and Hannah McFarland will play a special Jack’s Garage concert Oct. 18 at The Sunset Room in Austin, Texas, the weekend of the Austin Grand Prix. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

