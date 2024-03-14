AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: ERNEST’s ‘Nashville,’ Dolly’s cast iron skillets + more

todayMarch 14, 2024

“Flower Shops” hitmaker ERNEST has announced the April 12 release of his new album, Nashville, Tennessee. Five advance tracks, including the Jelly Roll-assisted “I Went To College / I Went To Jail,” will be out Friday. You can watch his politics-inspired announcement video now on Instagram.

Dolly Parton has teamed with Lodge Cast Iron to drop The Dolly Parton Cast Iron Collection. “I am excited to share these new kitchenware collections inspired by my childhood memories. While we didn’t have much that money could buy growing up, spending time with family over a meal created priceless moments that have lasted me a lifetime,” Dolly says of the new cast iron skillets and other items from her multi-category home collection. You can check them out now at lodgecastiron.com.

Trisha Yearwood celebrated her 25th anniversary as an Opry member on Wednesday. “This is a family. To be a member you have to understand what came before you and to also have a love and appreciation of what came before you,” said Trisha. You can check out photos of Trisha’s special night, including a group shot with Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, on the Opry’s Instagram.

Carly Pearce has rolled out new merch. The collection, which includes a tote bag, T-shirt and koozie, can be purchased now at Carly’s merch store.

AD

