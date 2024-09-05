AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: ERNEST’s new tour dates + Parker’s “What Kinda Man”

todaySeptember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD

ERNEST has added two more shows to his headlining Legalize Country Music Roadshow. He’ll hit Rockford, Illinois, on Oct. 23 and Plain City, Ohio, on Oct. 24. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at ernestofficial.com.

It’s official: Parker McCollum is dropping his new song, “What Kinda Man,” on Sept. 13 and you can presave it now. The announcement arrived Thursday after Parker teased a potential forthcoming new track on Wednesday.

Kip Moore‘s no longer a newcomer or hot new thing, he knows that. But the “Beer Money” singer is charging full steam ahead as he works on his sixth studio album. “No longer the new kid on the block, but there’s still got plenty of gas in the tank. Keep ya eyes & ears open. #6,” Kip shares on social platform X. Kip’s gearing up to hit Australia and New Zealand for his Nomad World Tour, before returning stateside for a U.S. leg. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit kipmoore.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%