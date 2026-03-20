AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Frankie Ballard’s a ‘Homebody’ + MCA signs Jacob Hackworth

todayMarch 20, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Jacob Hackworth will release his debut radio single, “What Took You So Long,” this spring as the newest artist signed to MCA. The singer/songerwriter wrote Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place” and Corey Kent’s “This Heart.” 

Walker Hayes has been added to the lineup of the fifth annual Breland & Friends benefit April 8 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Kaitlin Butts and more are just part of the night’s talent.

“Homebody” is the latest new track from Frankie Ballard, with more new music to come.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%