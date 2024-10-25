Nashville Notes: Fresh drops from Reba, Anne Wilson, Dzaki Sukarno + Eli Winders

Anne Wilson has released a new live album, REBEL (Live From Lexington). “Recording this live album in my hometown of Lexington at the Opera House—where I spent 11 years with the Lexington Ballet Company—holds such deep meaning for me,” says Anne. “There’s something special about the place that shapes you and supports you through every season of life, so it’s a dream come true to be releasing a live album from the city where it all began.” The 10-track project includes her hit song, “My Jesus,” and current single, “Songs About Whiskey,” which is now on country radio.

Rising singer/songwriter Dzaki Sukarno has dropped his cover of Freddy Fender‘s iconic hit “Before the Next Teardrop Falls.” “We aimed for a stripped-down sound to honor the classic feel of the song,” says Dzaki. “I’m thrilled to have worked on this project with such amazing friends! I’d love for you to give it a listen and share your thoughts!”

Eli Winders‘ debut EP, From Pikeville, is out now. “The songs on this project were all written in my hometown of Pikeville, NC, or shortly after moving to Nashville,” shares Eli. He adds, “I’m so thankful for everyone that played a part in this project, it truly wouldn’t be possible without all of these talented people.” The seven-track set includes two new tracks: “Blueprint” and “Two Birds When I’m Stoned.”

For the first time ever, Reba McEntire will release her 2009 album, Keep On Loving You, on vinyl Dec. 6. Arriving as a commemoration of its 15th anniversary, the record includes her four-week #1 hit “Consider Me Gone,” and the singles “I Keep On Loving You” and “Strange.” You can preorder your copy now at TalkShopLive’s website or Universal Music Group Nashville’s store.