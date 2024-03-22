AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Fresh releases from Jordyn Shellhart, The War And Treaty + The Frontmen

todayMarch 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Country newcomer Jordyn Shellhart has teamed with singer/songwriter Donovan Woods for a life-inspired new song, “Search My Name.” “It’s for dating in the social media age. It’s for self-analysis. It’s for people who run 5ks like me and Donovan. It’s for people who like to rawk,” Jordyn says of the love number.

Grammy-nominated duo The War And Treaty have dropped a romantic new song, “Stealing a Kiss.” Of the song, the pair’s Michael Trotter says, “This song feels like a shot of red bull after an 8-hour shift with two more to go. Tanya and I are super excited to deliver this envelope of country soul to our world.”

The Frontmen — Lonestar‘s Richie McDonald, Little TexasTim Rushlow and Restless Heart‘s Larry Stewart — have released their self-titled debut album. “I feel like a kid on Christmas morning, waiting to unwrap the presents,” shares Richie. Tim says, “It feels quite surreal to finally let the world in on what we have been cooking in the kitchen with The Frontmen.” “I’m so excited about this music, these songs and how this project represents the three of us so perfectly,” adds Larry.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%