AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Avery Anna, Ryan Hurd + Vincent Mason

todayApril 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Avery Anna has dropped an autobiographical new breakup song, “Two Sides of the Story.” “I felt a lot of closure writing this song. To me it conveys the acceptance after heartbreak when you truly know that no matter what happened, and who is to blame, the outcome is the same. All that’s left to do at that point is move on,” Avery reflects to the press.

“To a T” singer Ryan Hurd has teamed up with pop artist Sasha Alex Sloan for a ruminative new track, “Go to Bed Sober.” Ryan and Sasha penned it with King Henry, and it’s the follow-up release to “Midwest Rock & Roll.” 

Up-and-coming country singer/songwriter Vincent Mason‘s new track, “Livin’ Proof,” has arrived. “‘Livin’ Proof’ was written about a heartache so bad that you become unrecognizable to your friends and even yourself,” Vincent shares.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%