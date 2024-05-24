AD
Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Eli Winders, Lauren Watkins + more

todayMay 24, 2024

Eli Winders has released a reflective romantic ode, “Another Love.” Of the new track’s genesis, Eli shares, “It was one of the first songs I wrote that I thought was good enough for people to hear, now two years later and it’s finally coming out. At the time I wanted to write the saddest song I could and that was what I came up with. It quickly became a fan favorite on social media, and I am so excited for everyone to hear the full song.”

Lauren Watkins has announced her 17-track debut album, The Heartbroken Record, arriving June 21. “It’s the past several years of my life, and that was just so much heartbreak and dramatic girl-feelings, but I think in a really deep and relatable way … and it just needs to get off my chest,” shares Lauren. The latest preview of the project, “Settling Things,” is out now.

T. Graham Brown and Randy Houser have teamed up for their duet rendition of “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.” It previews T. Graham’s forthcoming album, From Memphis to Muscle Shoals, arriving August 2. The record is available for presave and preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

