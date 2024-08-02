AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Kameron Marlowe, Reba McEntire + Mickey Guyton

todayAugust 2, 2024

Lee Ann Womack will join Alan Jackson for his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour stops on Aug. 24 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Sept. 28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets are available now at Alan’s website.

Kameron Marlowe has enlisted Marcus King for a soaring and soulful duet rendition of “High Hopes.” “It’s an absolute honor to have Marcus King on this song with me. I’ve been such a huge fan of his and having him on ‘High Hopes’ just brings it to an entirely new level!” says Kameron. 

Reba McEntire has rolled out a three-track “I Can’t (Deluxe Compilation)” on digital platforms. It includes the original studio version of “I Can’t,” a Dave Audé remix and the newly released vocal-only audio. Additionally, the country icon has dropped signed 7-inch “I Can’t” vinyl, which you can grab now at her merch store.

Mickey Guyton has teamed with Orville Peck on “Where Are We Now?,” a song off Orville’s new album, Stampede. “‘Where Are We Now’ is officially out now on #Stampede! Happy release day, @orvillepeck! I hope y’all love our song,” Mickey shares on Instagram alongside a photo of them.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

