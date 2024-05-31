Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Kassi Ashton, Dylan Marlowe + more

Kassi Ashton has released a new track, “I Don’t Wanna Dance.” Of the song, Kassi says, “It doesn’t matter how good the band is, how long the bartender has been perfecting her margarita recipe, or how hot the cowboy is who’s offering, I don’t wanna dance if I ain’t dancing with you.” Kassi’s current single, “Called Crazy,” is now in the top 50 of the country charts.

Dylan Marlowe‘s tapped rapper Yung Gravy for a fresh version of his single “Boys Back Home.” The original version, featuring Dylan Scott, is currently in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.