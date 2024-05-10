Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from The War And Treaty, Dolly + Blessing Offor

Dolly Parton has teamed with Grammy-nominated Christian artist Blessing Offor on his song, “Somebody’s Child.” “I know it’s too easy to say it was a blessing singing with @blessingoffor but, it was. I love the song ‘Somebody’s Child’ and I am very proud to be a part of it,” says Dolly.

The War And Treaty have dropped a new track, “Leads Me Home.” “A lot of love went into creating this song and we’re so grateful to be able to finally share it with each and every one of you,” the duo’s Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter share on Instagram.