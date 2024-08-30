AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Fresh tunes from Caylee Hammack, Carlton Anderson + Vincent Mason

todayAugust 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Caylee Hammack‘s done “Breaking Dishes.” That, of course, is the title of her new track, and it’s one that she says is a “sonic ‘eye for an eye.'” “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, as they say. I don’t make a habit of throwing things, no, but I wanted to make a song for scorned women to vent to,” explains Caylee, who co-wrote the track with Mikey Reaves and Gordie Sampson

Carlton Anderson, who hit country radio with his debut single “Drop Everything” in 2018, has released his first new song of 2024, “Raised.” Carlton wrote the fan-favorite fiddle- and steel-driven track with Phil O’Donnell, Trent Willmon and Wade Kirby. “Thank yall for wanting this song over the years,” Carlton shared on Instagram.

Vincent Mason is sharing his post-breakup sentiments on “Train of Thought.” “I got to write with some of my favorite writers in town and walked out with this song,” which chronicles a persona’s approach to a rebound and clean break. “It feels like a new side to my sound while still fitting into what we’ve already built, and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it,” Vincent says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%