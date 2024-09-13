Nashville notes: Fresh tunes from Mae Estes, BRELAND + Tiera Kennedy

Mae Estes is introducing you to the “Good Ol’ Boys” with a good ol’ country twist. Singing to an old flame, Mae goes, “Ain’t it a shame I’ll never see them the same? You gave good ol’ boys a bad name.” Mae says in an Instagram post, “This song is so special to me. Give it a listen everywhere now and let me know if you feel any of the magic too!” Tiera Kennedy gets real in her new autobiographical anthem, “Can’t Help My Country.” “Writing sessions are basically a therapy session especially when you’re writing with friends and this song was definitely that for me,” says Tiera, who co-wrote “Can’t Help My Country” with Heather Morgan and Cameron Bedell. “Can’t Help My Country” is off Tiera’s debut album, Rooted, dropping Oct. 18.

BRELAND is back with “Icing,” his first release of 2024 and the first preview of his forthcoming Project 2024 EP. “I’ve always loved playing around on the periphery of Country music, and ‘Icing’ has all my favorite flavors of Southern Gospel with an old-school Soul flare,” BRELAND says of the high-energy number. Project 2024 drops Oct. 18 and is available for presave now.

Anne Wilson is inviting you to “Stand” up for the things you believe in with her new song. “Writing my record, REBEL, fired me up to think about how I can live my life and my faith boldly, unafraid to stand up for what I believe in. ‘Stand’ is a song that came out of feeling all those feelings,” shares Anne. “I want to stand up for love in a world filled with hate, stand for peace where there’s division, stand for my faith in God and stand for the freedom we get to enjoy in this great country. I want to stand proudly like a cross on a hill that stood for me and I hope you do too!”