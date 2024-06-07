AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Fresh tunes from Mickey Guyton, Mae Estes + Tucker Wetmore

todayJune 7, 2024

Mickey Guyton is getting summer-ready with her new song, “Make It Me.” “I wrote #MakeItMe with @tylerhubbard and @coreycrowder and it’s a bop! It feels like summer, it makes you want to dance, and most of all… it makes me think of my husband,” Mickey shares on Instagram. To see Mickey on her upcoming CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton trek, visit her website.

Mae Estes embraces traditional country storytelling and instrumentation in “Gettin’ Back Up to Heaven.”The feisty number chronicles Mae’s resolve to teach her cheating old flame a lesson. “Had a whole lot of help bringing this story of sweet revenge to life and I’m real grateful. Dyinggg to hear what y’all think about this song. Pun intended,” shares Mae, who co-wrote the track with Paul Sikes and Justin Wilson.

Tucker Wetmore has dropped “Already Had It,” a song he penned for the upcoming Twisters movie. “Already Had It” is the latest preview of the film’s accompanying soundtrack, Twisters: The Album, and was preceded by Luke Combs‘ “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” Bailey Zimmerman‘s “Hell or High Water” and Megan Moroney‘s “Never Left Me.” Twisters and Twisters: The Album arrives July 19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

