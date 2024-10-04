AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Fresh tunes from Ryan Griffin, Kat Luna + Caitlyn Smith

todayOctober 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD

“Salt, Lime & Tequila” singer Ryan Griffin has dropped “Just Like You Said,” his first new song since 2023’s Phases EP. “Ain’t turning back this time,” Ryan says of his soaring breakup number on Instagram. “Turn it up, text an ex and enjoy!”

Kat Luna, formerly of the now-defunct duo Kat & Alex, has released “That Girl,” her first song as a solo artist. “This is me stepping into my new era of who I really am, knowing my worth, and saying what I want to say. Writing ‘That Girl’ helped with my healing journey and I hope it helps others,” shares Kat. The singer-songwriter and her ex-husband, Alex Garrido, called it quits and disbanded in 2023.

Caitlyn Smith‘s autobiographical “Life Right Now” is out on digital platforms. The breezy song chronicles her life as a mom, wife, singer and songwriter. “Got an old guitar and song in my heart and a band that turned into a van/ And I’m the gypsy queen of the heartbreak scene and the radio don’t give a damn/ I’ve bearing my soul to the microphone since I was barely 15,” she sings in a verse.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%