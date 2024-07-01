AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Garth Brooks’ new box set + Conner Smith’s Born Free collection

todayJuly 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Garth Brooks has dropped a new 777 Jackpot Boxed Set, which includes seven CDs, 77 songs and a custom 88-page photo book. “When you think about Vegas, you think about getting lucky, nothin’ is better than 777! This boxed set has stuff you can’t get anywhere else,” says Garth. “When you think about the Stadium Tour, when you think about the Comeback Tour, the Dive Bar, the one man show, the show at Caesars Palace has them all!” You can order yours now at ticketmaster.com.

After performing “Killin’ Time” together on CMA Fest, Jon Pardi and Clint Black stepped into the studio to record a studio version of it, which is out now on digital platforms.

Looking for items to deck out in this Fourth of July? Check out Conner Smith‘s Born Free collection in his merch store. Additionally, Conner’s throwing a 25% discount on additional accessories and apparel, including a camo Nashville hat and I Hate Alabama vintage crewneck.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%