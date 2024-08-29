AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: ‘GMA’ wants your questions for Megan Moroney + Luke Combs’ Bootleggers Bonfire

todayAugust 29, 2024

Megan Moroney is performing on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday and the show wants your questions for Megan. They’ll be playing Ask Me Anything with the “Tennessee Oranger” singer and you can submit fan questions now on GMA‘s Instagram.

Dylan Schneider has announced his debut album, PUZZLED, alongside the reveal of its cover art. The project arrives Sept. 27 and is available for presave now. A new track, “Momma’s House,” drops Friday. 

Luke Combs‘ Bootleggers Bonfire is slated for Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 in Miramar Beach, Florida. Other artists on the performance lineup include Ashley McBryde, Tracy Lawrence and Craig Morgan. For tickets and more information, visit tixr.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

