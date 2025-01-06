Nashville Notes: Greylan James teases new song + Niko Moon on ‘CBS Mornings’

Newcomer Greylan James is teasing a new track, “Wait Til You Have Kids.” You can check out a snippet of the unreleased tune now on Instagram.

Niko Moon and Daryl McDaniels of hip-hop group Run-DMC were on CBS Mornings on Monday to chat about their newly launched initiative, One Million Strong, to support addiction recovery in the music industry. If you missed it, you can rewatch the interview now on YouTube.

Lily Rose has announced that her upcoming song, “Let You Know When I Get There,” will hit digital platforms on Friday.