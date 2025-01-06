AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Greylan James teases new song + Niko Moon on ‘CBS Mornings’

todayJanuary 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Newcomer Greylan James is teasing a new track, “Wait Til You Have Kids.” You can check out a snippet of the unreleased tune now on Instagram.

Niko Moon and Daryl McDaniels of hip-hop group Run-DMC were on CBS Mornings on Monday to chat about their newly launched initiative, One Million Strong, to support addiction recovery in the music industry. If you missed it, you can rewatch the interview now on YouTube.

Lily Rose has announced that her upcoming song, “Let You Know When I Get There,” will hit digital platforms on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%