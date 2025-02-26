AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Hailey Whitters’ ‘Prodigal Daughter’ + Parmalee’s new ‘Home’

todayFebruary 26, 2025

Hailey Whitters‘ new track, “Prodigal Daughter,” features bluegrass sensation Molly Tuttle and was co-written with the same hitmakers behind her breakthrough, “Everything She Ain’t.” 

The first-ever Las Vegas Songwriters Festival will take place Aug. 21-24 at Mandalay Bay, boasting 300 #1 hits and 100 live performances by 50 songwriters, like Dean Dillon, Bob DiPiero, Victoria Shaw and Liz Rose.

Parmalee‘s “Feels Like Home” is the latest preview of their Fell in Love with a Cowgirl album, which arrives April 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

