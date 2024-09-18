AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Hailey’s opening for Jackson + JD Souther passes

todaySeptember 18, 2024

Hailey Whitters will open for Alan Jackson Nov. 16 in Salt Lake City on his final 2024 date on the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. 

Singer, songwriter and actor JD Souther passed away at his home in New Mexico at the age of 78. He was known for writing hits like “Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town” and “Heartache Tonight” for the Eagles, as well as Linda Ronstadt‘s “Faithless Love.” He also played a recurring character on ABC’s Nashville.

You can check out newcomer Mae Estes‘ new video for “Good Ol’ Boys” on YouTube now.

Written by: ABC News

