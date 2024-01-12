AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Hannah Ellis’ ‘That Girl,’ Big Machine Records signs Chase McDaniel

todayJanuary 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Up-and-comer Hannah Ellis has dropped her debut album, That Girl. Out now via Curb Records, the 13-track project includes the singles “Wine Country” and “Country Can.”

Big Machine Records has signed singer/songwriter Chase McDaniel to its roster. “Chase is not only talented and smart but is truly someone who makes his own luck. He has a determination that inspires our entire team to dig even deeper,” shares Big Machine Label Group CEO & Chairman Scott Borchetta.

Season 3 of CMT Campfire Sessions premieres Friday, January 12, at 10 p.m. ET. Chris Young will kick off the brand new season, with Riley GreenDustin LynchDarius Rucker and Sara Evans set to take the spotlight in the coming episodes. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%