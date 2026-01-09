AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: HunterGirl goes ‘Somewhere Wild’ + Cody Johnson’s Brandon Lake collab

todayJanuary 9, 2026

“Somewhere Wild” is the new track from American Idol runner-up HunterGirl. It’s her first new music since “Dirt,” which came out in October. 

Brandon Lake‘s new version of “When a Cowboy Prays,” which features Cody Johnson, is out now, along with its accompanying music video. Meanwhile, Brandon’s Jelly Roll collab, “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” continues its climb in country’s top 25.

Jay DeMarcus‘ son, 13-year-old Dylan DeMarcus, has just released his cover of Rascal Flatts“Bless the Broken Road,” after his dad’s bandmate Gary LeVox shared video of him singing on his socials. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

