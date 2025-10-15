AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ian Munsick’s Ozzy tribute + Hunter Hayes’ Christmas collab

October 15, 2025

Hunter Hayes is featured on Straight No Chaser‘s new holiday track, “Christmas Is Different.”

Ian Munsick has just released his cover of Ozzy Osbourne‘s “No More Tears,” recorded live in concert in Sturgis, South Dakota. Ian first performed the song live at his show in Kearney, Nebraska, after the rock icon’s passing in July. 

“Woman Behind the Wheel” is the new track from LaCosta Tucker, the sister of country legend Tanya Tucker. In the ’70s, LaCosta scored her own hits with tunes like “Get on My Love Train” and “He Took Me for a Ride.” She was nominated as the ACM’s most promising female vocalist in 1975. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

