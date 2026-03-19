Nashville notes: Jennifer Nettles’ new musical + Lee Brice’s ‘Kingdom’ comes soon

Lee Brice will release “When the Kingdom Comes” on April 3, ahead of the June 5 release of his album Sunriser.

Jennifer Nettles will star in the new musical she wrote, Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, this summer in New York City. Tickets are on sale now for the show’s June 28-July 26 run at Perelman Performing Arts Center.

Time is running out to see Rosanne Cash: Time Is a Mirror at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The exhibit will wrap up its nearly 16-month run on April 1.