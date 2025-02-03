AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Joe Nichols’ ‘Better Than You (After Hours)’ + Payton Smith’s ‘She Shouldn’t Have’

February 3, 2025

Zac Brown Band has added six new shows to their tour schedule. They’re slated to hit Nashville, Charlottesville, Rama, Mount Pleasant, Gilford, Bangor and other cities. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday at zacbrownband.com.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Joe Nichols has dropped an acoustic “After Hours” version of his Annie Bosko-assisted single, “Better Than You.” The romantic number’s now in the top 50 and ascending the country charts.

Payton Smith‘s new track, “She Shouldn’t Have,” is out now. “Hoping this song means as much to you as it means to me,” Payton shares on Instagram. On the personal front, Payton and his wife, Hannah, are expecting their first child in “early 2025.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

