AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jon Langston’s “Lose Her Forever” + Ella and Riley on ‘Today’

todayOctober 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Jon Langston will drop a new track, “Lose Her Forever,” on Friday and it’s available for presave now. While you wait for it, you can head to Jon’s social platform X to hear a snippet.

Ella Langley and Riley Green were on Today Tuesday morning to perform their hit duet, “You Look Like You Love Me,” and talk about their collaboration. In case you missed it, you can watch the performance now on today.com. “You Look Like You Love Me” is #8 and rising on the country charts.

Eric Church and Luke Combs‘ star-studded benefit show, Concert For Carolina, will stream live on Veeps Saturday at 4 p.m. CT. Tickets to the livestream are available now at veeps.com/concertforcarolina.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%