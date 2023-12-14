AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jon Pardi on ‘Today’ + Bryce Leatherwood’s “The Finger”

todayDecember 14, 2023

Jon Pardi brought the festive spirit to NBC’s Today on Thursday, December 14, with a performance of “400 Horsepower Sleigh.” The track can be found on Jon’s debut holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, which is out now. 

The Voice season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood has dropped a performance music video for “The Finger.” “I’ve had a blast playing ‘The Finger’ live all summer long and I’m excited for fans who haven’t had the opportunity to see one of my shows in person to experience what my show is all about through this music video,” shares Bryce. “The Finger” is Bryce’s debut release on Republic Records/Universal Music Group Nashville.

Lainey Wilson recently performed her new single, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In case you missed it, you can watch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

